South Central Railway officials participate in ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’

DRM asks staff and passengers to use cloth, jute and paper bags only

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA:
September 16, 2022 23:18 IST

Railway officials taking out a rally on the cleanliness drive launched at the Vijayawada railway station on September 16, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan has appealed to the railway staff and passengers to avoid using plastic and polythene bags and cooperate the railway officials in maintaining hygiene at stations and on trains.

The DRM, along with Additional DRMs K. Srikanth and D. Srinivas Rao and Station Director P.B.N. Prasad and others distributed cloth bags to the passengers as part of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada-2022, which was launched at the railway station here on Friday.

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR), students of various NGOs and Bharat Scouts and Guides, took out a rally from Clock Town centre to Gandhi Waiting Hall in the railway station to enlighten the public on the need to maintain cleanliness.

Mr. Mohan administered pledge to the officers, staff and students of Jack and Jill School and advised the officials to pledge 100 hours every week voluntarily to the station premises clean.

The ‘Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat’ campaign got off to a flying start on Friday in South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, with the commencement of the fortnight long, “Swachhata Hi Sewa – Swachhata Pakhwada” which will culminate on October 2, 2022, (on Gandhi Jayanthi Day), said Additional Chief Medical Superintendent L. Ravikanth.

As part of the 15-day programme Swachh Awareness, cleanliness drive, cleaning trains and stations, community day, clean workplace, clean residential premises, supply of nutritious food, safe drinking water, cleaning toilets and other activities would be taken up, said railway officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar.

Later, doctors of Railway Hospital conducted free medical camp on the station premises. Students of various NGOs performed cultural shows stressing the need to avoid using plastic on the occasion.

Station Managers, supervisors and officers and staff of various stations in Vijayawada division participated.

