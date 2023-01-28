ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway increases speed limit between Vijayawada and Duvvada to 130 kmph

January 28, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Trains can now run up at a speed of 130 kmph in 1,734 km in the Golden Quadrilateral Golden Diagonal, say railway officials.

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a major achievement in infrastructure development, South Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the maximum permissible speed limit between Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada and Duvvada to 130 kmph.

“With this, the maximum speed of the trains in the Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal (GQGD) route in the 1,734 km network has been upgraded,” said the railway authorities.

Recently, permission has been accorded to enhance the permissible speed of 130 kmph in GQGD sections i.e. Balharshah-Kazipet-Gudur for 744 km route, Wadi-Guntakal-Renigunta in 536 km route. Vijayawada-Duvvuru was upgraded in 330.94 km route and Secunderabad-Kazipet has been given fit to operate trains with 130 kmph.

Accordingly, the signalling and track upgrade work in the sections along GQGD have been carried out, said SCR general manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain.

“The speed limit enhancement of the network was achieved with systematic and planned approach of strengthening the track and other infrastructure by removing the bottlenecks. This included placing heavier rails, laying 260 metres long welded rail panels, improving curves and gradients, signalling aspects, improving traction distribution equipment, and increasing compatibility of locomotive and coaches,” the GM said in a release.

Mr. Jain complimented the team of officers and staff who were instrumental in completing the task. “The speed upgrade works carried out in the zone will help the railways to introduce high-speed trains and enhance the speed of other trains, besides improving operational efficiency,” he added.

