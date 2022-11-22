South Central Railway eyes on 20% digital transactions in Vijayawada division

November 22, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

South Central Railway Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing) K. Sambasiva Rao, on November 22 (Tuesday), set a target to achieve 20% digital transactions by the end of the 2022-23 financial year in the Vijayawada division.

Mr. Rao has appealed to the booking supervisors, commercial inspectors, ticket inspectors and reservation supervisors from Vijayawada Division to promote digital transactions during a seminar on ‘Passenger Business’ held at Railway Institute in Rajamahendravaram. He also urged them to promote the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) available in the major stations.

Mr. Rao, addressing a gathering here, said, “The adoption of Indian Railways UTS mobile app, encouraging payments through various online platforms and transactions through e-POS machines will help increase the share of digital transactions”.

“Digital transactions will reduce the workload and stress for the employees,” he said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu said, “The public awareness initiatives are the need of the hour to promote digital transactions and the UTS app”.

Divisional Commercial Manager (North) N. Kiran Kumar, Assistant Commercial Manager V. Ravi Varma and other officials were present.