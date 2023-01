South Central Railway cancels, partially cancels a few trains till January 30

January 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled or partially cancelled a few trains on the Machilipatnam-Gudivada, Vijayawada-Machilipatnam and Pedana routes to facilitate doubling and track maintenance works till January 30, according to Nusrat M. Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer, SCR, Vijayawada.

Train No. 01768 Gudivada-Machilipatnam, Train No. 07869 Machilipatnam-Gudivada and Train No. 07880 Gudivada-Machilipatnam have been cancelled.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms. Nusrat said Train No.17899 was partially cancelled on the Machilipatnam-Gudivada route and so was Train No. 07898 on the Pedana-Machilipatnam route.

Train No.07867 was cancelled on the Machilipatnam-Pedana route. Similarly, Train No.07866 was cancelled on the Pedana-Machilipatnam route. Train No.07770 was cancelled between Pedana and Machilipatnam.

Train No.07879 was partially cancelled between Machilipatnam and Pedana and so was Train No.07895 between Pedana and Machilipatnam.

Train No.07896 was cancelled between Machilipatnam and Pedana. Train No.07970 was partially cancelled between Machilipatnam and Gudivada. Train No.07769 was cancelled on the Pedana-Machilipatnam route.