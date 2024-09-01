ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway cancels 130 trains, diverts 90 trains in different sections due to floods

Published - September 01, 2024 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special trains arranged for stranded passengers, says official

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Commuters enquiring about movement of trains at the help desk at Vijayawada railway station on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled about 130 trains and diverted 90 services in the division due to heavy rains and floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway officials have rescheduled about 10 trains as tracks were damaged at some places.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar said that breaches occurred at many places near Dornakal and Kesamudram, and Sangamitra Express and many other trains were stopped. As water was overflowing on the tracks near Rayanapadu and Kondapalli a few express trains were stopped, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, SCR Vijayawada division Public Relations Officer Nusrath M. Mandrupkar said that about 4,500 passengers were sent to their destinations by arranging special trains. “We evacuated the passengers from the halted trains by arranging 85 RTC buses and a few tractors to shift them to Vijayawada railway station,” Ms. Mandrupkar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Helplines have been arranged at Vijayawada and other railway stations to provide information to the passengers, she said.

Meanwhile, many passengers were stranded in Vijayawada railway station as many trains were cancelled to Hyderabad, New Delhi and other destinations due to floods.

Passengers and their family members were seen enquiring about the train operations to various places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US