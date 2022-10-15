South Central Railway begins operation of electrification facility of coastal belt in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu October 15, 2022 10:02 IST

The facility was commissioned on October 12 along the 221-km length between Masula and Nidadavolu

The South-Central Railway (SCR) on Friday began the operation of the electrification facility of the 221-kilometer length coastal railway line between Machilipatnam and Nidadavolu stations in Krishna and Godavari regions in Andhra Pradesh. The electricity facility of the 221-km length railway line (including new doubling lines) was formally commissioned on October 12, according to an official release issued by the SCR. The electrification facility is now available along the coastal stretch between Machilipatnam, Gudivada Bhimavaram, Narsapurm and Nidadavolu. In 2011-12, the Indian Railways has allotted Rs.3,000 crores for the doubling and electrification of the 221-km length railway line along the coastline. The 32.8 km Aravalli-Nidavolu stretch was the last in the five-stage project. In an official released issued on Friday, South Central Railway General Manager (In-Charge) Arun Kumar Jain has stated; “It is a milestone project on the Andhra Pradesh coastline”.



