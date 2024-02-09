ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway arrange temporary stoppage of trains at Ramavarappadu station for Gunadala festival

February 09, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“Stoppage for the trains has been arranged at the interest of the devotees and are appealed to make use of the facility,” the railway officers said.

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) will arrange temporary stoppage for a few trains at Ramavarappadu railway station for the convenience of the devotees attending the Centenary Celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine.

“Train No. 17479, Puri-Tirupati, Train No.17481, Bilaspur-Tirupati, Train No. 17480, Tirupati-Puri and Train No. 17482, Tirupati-Bilaspur, will be stopped at Ramavarappadu railway station from February 9 to 11,” said the SCR officials in a release.

