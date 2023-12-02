South Central Railway AGM reviews cyclone preparedness

December 02, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager (AGM), R. Dhananjayulu, has said that vigil on flood level in tanks and patrolling on tracks and bridges will be done in the wake of the heavy rains prediction due to Michaung cyclone.

Mr. Dhananjayulu, who reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone with Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal railway division officers on Friday, has directed the principal heads of various departments to maintain coordination with the concerned State government officers from time to time.

“The officers should monitor the direction in which the cyclone was moving and take measures for the safety of the operations of trains,” the AGM said.

“Stationary watchman should be posted at all vulnerable bridges and patrolling of tracks in the low-lying areas and monitoring the situation at Road Under Bridges (RUBs) should be done,” the AGM said and directed the DRMs and other officers to maintain stocks of sandbags for taking up restoration works, if necessary.

Travel advisory

Mr. Dhananjayulu has said the SCR may change the pattern of some train services, divert, reschedule or may partially cancel due to the cyclone in the next couple of days.

“There is a possibility of heavy rains accompanies with high-speed winds may affect the operations. To provide safety for the passengers and the staff, the train services may be diverted or cancelled depending on the situation,” the AGM said.

He advised the passengers to plan their journeys keeping in view of the cyclonic weather, enquire with the railway authorities on the running position of the trains.

For any inquiry, passengers may contact the nearest railway station staff, the AGM said.

