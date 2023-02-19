HamberMenu
South Central Railway achieves record freight earnings of ₹11,000 crore so far this financial year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails achievement, says it’s a good trend that augurs well for the economy as well

February 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The originating freight earnings of the South Central Railway (SCR) have crossed ₹11,000 crore so far in the financial year 2022-23.

This is the highest achievement since inception, with the previous best being ₹10,995 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the achievement of the SCR. “Good Trend! Augurs well for economic growth as well,” Mr. Modi has tweeted.

“The SCR crossed the ₹11,000-crore mark by February 10. The earnings may increase further by the time the financial year comes to an end,” say railway officials.

Coal a major contributor

“Commodity-wise, coal is the major contributor, which accounts for more than 50% of the freight transported to various destinations. We have also transported cement, clinkers, iron ore, granite, wheat, fertilizers, edible oil, agriculture products and other goods,” say SCR authorities.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has appreciated the officers and staff of the Business Development Units (BDUs) across the zone for creating a record.

“The liaison developed by the BDUs with the traders and their success in tapping the market potential have helped in achieving the target before completion of the financial year,” says Mr. Jain.

“The zone will set a record in freight loading and earnings this financial year. Revenue on freight is likely to cross ₹12,000 crore by March-end,” according to a railway official.

