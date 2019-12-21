South African model of three Capitals a failure: Akhila Priya

TDP leader and former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has said that the government is trying to create regional disputes by mooting three Capitals for the State.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Ms. Priya said that the South African model, which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had referred to in the Assembly, was a failure as that nation was suffering economically because of three Capitals.

“While the South African President says that they are economically suffering due to the three Capitals, the Chief Minister is hailing it as a great model,” she said.

Wondering why the Chief Minister had mooted the idea even before the expert committee gave its report, Ms. Priya said that the members of the committee did not tour the 23 villages where land had been pooled for Amaravati.

Referring to the location of the High Court, she said that the Chief Minister seemed to be washing his hands of by establishing it in Kurnool.

“Other issues such as construction of irrigation projects and industries as well as unemployment concerns have not been addressed. Will the Rayalaseema MPs and MLAs question Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on these aspects?” she asked.

“There is already a building for the High Court in Amaravati,” she said, and wondered who would foot the bill for construction of a new building in Kurnool.

‘Vizag too far’

Referring to the move to set up the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, she said people of Rayalaseema would not be able to go to the coastal city for Secretariat work.