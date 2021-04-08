Sourav Haldar of GITAM gets prestigious fellowship

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 April 2021 01:00 IST

He has worked at top varsities in the US and Sweden

Sourav Haldar, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Bioinformatics of GITAM Deemed to be University has been selected for the prestigious ‘Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship’ by the Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi, for 2020-2021.

The Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi, has instituted the Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship for Indian nationals who have worked overseas in various fields of Biochemistry, Biotechnology and life sciences and are interested in taking up scientific research positions in India. Applicants should possess a Ph.D/MD degree with at least three years of post-doctoral research experience in overseas research laboratories.

Dr. Sourav Haldar worked in Membrane Biophysics and Virology and has been studying how enveloped viruses like influenza enter the host (human) cells, to develop better antivirals against influenza.

He received his Ph.D from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, under the guidance of Prof. Amitabha Chattopadhyay. He has carried out his post-doctoral research for six years at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, USA, under the mentorship of Dr. Joshua Zimmerberg. Later, he moved to Uppsala University, Sweden, to work with Prof. Peter Kasson for one year, before joining GITAM Deemed to be University.

GITAM president M. Sribharath, Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, Dean of Science, A. Subramanyan, Institute of Science principal M. Sarathchandra Babu and Biochemistry and Bioinformatics Department Head Ch. Surekha congratulated Dr. Sourav Haldar on his achievement.