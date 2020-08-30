Sought Varavara’s release on humanitarian grounds: MLA

Bhumana condemns remarks made by Sunil Deodhar

In response to the remarks made by BJP A.P. affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar seeking action against YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for seeking the release of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham member Varavara Rao from jail, the Tirupati legislator has clarified that he did so on humanitarian grounds only.

‘Respect for Modi unquestionable’

Describing Mr. Varavara Rao as a ‘hardcore Naxalite’ involved in planning the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Deodhar, in a tweet, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take action against Mr. Karunakar Reddy for seeking Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s intervention for the release of Mr. Varavara Rao.

However, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said that his respect for Mr. Modi was unquestionable and his intention was never to support someone who was accused of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister.

“I wrote a letter to the Vice-President last month with the lone request that the government should view the 81-year-old jailed writer with sympathy, given his old age and deteriorating health. The letter was written in my personal capacity owing to my acquaintance with Mr. Varavara Rao during the Emergency when we were lodged in Musheerabad jail,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy told The Hindu on Sunday.

The MLA further said that he had never supported any kind of violence or criminal activity in his entire political career.

“My letter to the Vice-President should not be seen as concurrence with the thoughts of Mr. Varavara Rao,” the MLA said, adding that he would also write a letter to Mr. Deodhar ‘sharing his anguish on the issue’.