GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SOS Village’s contribution to the cause of vulnerable children hailed

Published - June 23, 2024 08:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
IISER Tirupati Director Santanu Bhattacharya and SVIMS University Director R.V. Kumar lighting a lamp to mark the birth anniversary of Hermann Gmeiner at the SOS Children’s Village in Yerpedu near Tirupati on Sunday.

IISER Tirupati Director Santanu Bhattacharya and SVIMS University Director R.V. Kumar lighting a lamp to mark the birth anniversary of Hermann Gmeiner at the SOS Children’s Village in Yerpedu near Tirupati on Sunday.

Speakers at the 60th anniversary celebration of SOS Children’s Village in India hailed the organisation for playing a pivotal role in bettering the lives of vulnerable children.

SOS Children’s Village in Yerpedu celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder late Dr. Hermann Gmeiner on Sunday, which was attended by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Tirupati) Director Santanu Bhattacharya and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) Director and Vice-Chancellor R.V. Kumar.

Prof. Bhattacharya recalled the exceptional work in empowering vulnerable children and communities, and called it an honour to be in the midst of selfless caregivers. Prof. Kumar hailed the unblemished service rendered by the society for the cause of children for six decades. M. Vasantha, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, honoured the mothers for their dedication and hard work in reaching out to the children.

Sumanta Kar, Chief Executive Officer of SOS Children’s Villages India, highlighted the comprehensive childcare programmes initiated by them to provide holistic support to children deprived of parental care. “We take pride in witnessing the success stories of children who have embraced self-reliance and become valued contributors to their communities,” he observed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.