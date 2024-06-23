SOS Village’s contribution to the cause of vulnerable children hailed

Speakers at the 60th anniversary celebration of SOS Children’s Village in India hailed the organisation for playing a pivotal role in bettering the lives of vulnerable children.

SOS Children’s Village in Yerpedu celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder late Dr. Hermann Gmeiner on Sunday, which was attended by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Tirupati) Director Santanu Bhattacharya and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) Director and Vice-Chancellor R.V. Kumar.

Prof. Bhattacharya recalled the exceptional work in empowering vulnerable children and communities, and called it an honour to be in the midst of selfless caregivers. Prof. Kumar hailed the unblemished service rendered by the society for the cause of children for six decades. M. Vasantha, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, honoured the mothers for their dedication and hard work in reaching out to the children.

Sumanta Kar, Chief Executive Officer of SOS Children’s Villages India, highlighted the comprehensive childcare programmes initiated by them to provide holistic support to children deprived of parental care. “We take pride in witnessing the success stories of children who have embraced self-reliance and become valued contributors to their communities,” he observed.