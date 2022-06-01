Sort out issues brought to MLAs’ notice in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme, CM tells Collectors 

June 01, 2022 22:30 IST

Crops in Krishna delta, and under Guntur channel and Gandikota projects to get water from June 10

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Collectors to focus on sorting out issues brought to the notice of the MLAs during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme as it was a government initiative aimed at not only highlighting various schemes but also solving the problems faced by the people.

NREGS works

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the Collectors to ensure that workers got a daily minimum wage of ₹240 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), and to draw plans for smooth execution of works under the scheme as agricultural activity was poised to pick up driven in part by an early monsoon.

He also ordered that focus be laid on the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Village Clinics and bulk milk cooling centres under the Amul project.

Housing colonies

In a video-conference with the Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Spandana programme on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said approach road and land levelling works in Jagananna housing colonies should be expedited where they were pending completion, and said about ₹700 crore would be released soon for that purpose.

He said at least 75,000 houses should be completed every month, and directed the Chief Secretary and other officials concerned to strive to remove the legal obstacles that hampered the distribution of house site pattas.

TIDCO houses should be given possession to the beneficiaries by the end of June, he said.

Calling the Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha scheme a revolutionary step towards enhancing the security of land records, he said the comprehensive resurvey had been undertaken after a gap of 100 years as per schedule.

He told the Collectors to obtain the survey reports on a daily basis in order to speed up the work.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that the Spandana programme be organised every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the purview of all ward and village secretariats to redress public grievances.

SDGs

Due emphasis should be laid on the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he exhorted the Collectors, saying that their performance would be assessed on the basis of what had been delivered on two fronts, namely Spandana and SDGs.

The Chief Minister said water was released to the Godavari delta on Wednesday. Crops in Krishna delta and under Guntur channel and Gandikota projects would get water from June 10.

Top priority should be given to acquiring land for Vijayawada - Bengaluru Express Highway and other major road projects being executed at a total cost of nearly ₹80,000 crore, he added.