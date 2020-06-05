Andhra Pradesh

‘Sorcerer’ killing: Seven arrested in West Godavari village

Police arrested seven persons on charges of killing a tribal man named Kunja Seetaramudu (50) on June 2, on suspicion that he was practicing sorcery, at Vutagumpu village.

Two villagers had died of ill health a few days ago. Suspecting that Seetaramudu had killed the duo by engaging in sorcery, the accused - Sode Jogarao, Madakam Ramesh and five others - allegedly attacked the victim with axes and knives killing him on the spot.

An investigation is on, the Velerupadu police said.

