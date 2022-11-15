SOP prepared to investigate cybercrimes, says Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police

November 15, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISKAHAPATNAM

The Andhra Pradesh Police has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) to investigate cybercrimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, the SOP will help address key areas in cybercrime investigation.

“The SOP has been prepared to investigate loan apps and cybercrimes pertaining to specific areas such as threat messages, investigating the App provider, or service provider,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told the media here on Tuesday.

Agreeing that cybercrime was a new area for the police force, he said, “Training is being imparted to the personnel to handle the investigation better.”

“We are also working on a data centre, wherein all data will be fed in the central server to aid the investigating officers,” Mr. Reddy added.

Trending

The DGP said that the government had cleared the proposal for recruiting 6,500 personnel, which would address the issue of staff shortage.

“Among those recruited, the services of the ones who are technically sound will be used in the cybercrime cell,” the DGP said.

Greyhounds centre

On the status of the Greyhounds training centre in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Reddy said land had been identified and acquired. “However, a portion of the land is under dispute,” he added. The Ministry of Home Affairs had released some funds, he said. “We are working it out, and it will be settled soon,” he added.

Speaking about the conviction rate, Mr. Reddy complimented the Visakhapatnam City Police for aiding in quick convictions.

Due to watertight investigation and filing of a charge-sheet by Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, a convict was recently sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. “There are 10 such cases in the recent times, where conviction has been quick,” he observed.

The DGP said about 47,000 cases, 36,000 of them having IPC sections, were settled by the Lok Adalat in a short span time in the State.

“There is a visible shift in policing, and the focus is now on quick and reliable investigation, early charge-sheeting and quick trial and conviction,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s recent visit was handled very well, he said, and complimented the city police for it.