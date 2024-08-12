Standard Operating Procedure issued for Revenue Sadassulu to solve land issues in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh government has prescribed a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to the district Collectors as a part of the 90-day action plan for conducting Revenue Sadassulu (revenue meetings) across the State to resolve the grievances related to land grabbing and manipulation of Section 22A including the free-hold lands.

A memo carrying the details of the SoP was issued by Special Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, R.P. Sisodia, recently.

The initiative will be launched across the State on August 15, marking the Independence Day and the Revenue Sadassulu will be conducted from August 16 to September 30.

The Revenue Sadassulu team members will start receiving grievances at 9 am. Each team consists of the Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector (RI), Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of the villages concerned, mandal surveyor and the representatives from the Endowments Department and Wakf Board, Registration Department, and Forest Department.

The Collector will designate a senior officer from the district as the Mandal Nodal Officer.

Preparatory arrangements

Before the Revenue Sadassulu, the Collectors will hold a district-level convergence meeting with the representatives of various political parties, NGOs working on land issues, Rythu Sangham representatives, MLAs and others to explain about the programme. The revenue authorities will create awareness among the villagers days ahead of the scheduled date for meeting.

The Revenue Department will prepare village map copies in which government lands will be marked with different prescribed colours for display at vital places in villages during the Revenue Sadassulu.

Mr. Sisodia has instructed the Collectors that the copies of Records of Rights (ROR), I-B, Adangal and Pahani, and government land register should be printed from the Webland system and displayed by the Village Revenue Officers for the information of all pattadars at least two days ahead of the meetings.

Acknowledgements will be provided to the petitioners for mutations, land encumbrance certificate (LEC), land disputes, land grabbing and Section 22A manipulation.

The Revenue Sadassulu teams will ensure thorough investigation of each representation received, field visits and redressal of the grievances wherever possible.

Mr. Sisodia said that all meetings will be completed in 45 days and redressal of the issues with speaking orders will be completed by another 45 days, as per the prescribed schedule.

