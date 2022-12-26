ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, all government employees in Andhra Pradesh to log their attendance via facial recognition app

December 26, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy issued the order with the stated goal of providing ‘transparent, efficient and time-bound services to the public’

Sambasiva Rao M.

The State government on Monday mandated 'attendance by photography' (facial recognition-based attendance system) for all its employees across the State, starting from the Chief Secretary to the village-level officer.

In a Government Order (MS No. 159) issued on December 26, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy mandated that every government employee mark his/her attendance as per the new directive in order to provide transparent, efficient and time-bound services to the public.

Facial attendance will be implemented for employees of all categories of government offices across the State. They include the State Secretariat, offices of heads of departments, autonomous organisations, Collectorates, all regional, divisional and district offices, local bodies, mandal- and village-level offices, village and ward secretariats including persons working on contract and outsourcing basis, for the purpose of attendance and leave management.

The ‘Attendance by Photography’ mandate shall be implemented for employees working in the offices of Secretariat departments, Heads of Departments and District Offices with effect from January 1, 2023, and for employees of all other offices from January 16, 2023.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department has been entrusted the task of developing the necessary mobile app through the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems and Services (APCFSS) for all the employees for capturing FaciaI Recognition-based Attendance (FRBA) in consultation with the departments concerned.

The Chief Secretary designated the ITE&C Department as the nodal department for implementing FRBA, development of the required software, attending the technical and software-related issues of the departments and to make the entire process operational as per the schedule.

