Sood Charity Foundation begins medical oxygen service in Andhra Pradesh

The Sood Charity Foundation, set up by actor Sonu Sood, began operating the first-ever Medical Oxygen delivery at the doorstep in emergency situations in Andhra Pradesh from Anantapur city.

Anyone living within a radius of 80 km from Anantapur city can dial 7609999961 and get medical oxygen at their place, the foundation representatives Ajay Pratap Singh and Amit Purohit said in a release. More centers would be set up in Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner.

The programme, which was launched virtually by Sood, became functional with the support of De One Infrastructure company with an Emergency Response Team made functional from Friday night. The emergency team will respond to all the calls 24X7 and reach out to the needy within a maximum of 120 minutes to 80 km with an oxygen cylinder either on a bike or four-wheeler spending on the distance and terrain.

“We have undergone a lot of trauma during the past one month due to lack of oxygen, but now we wish to be prepared for any future eventuality,” said Mr. Purohit. The foundation had saved several lives in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the past two months on this model, he added.