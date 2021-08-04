Sonu Sood to sponsor free IAS coaching through Vijayawada-based academy

VIJAYAWADA

04 August 2021 00:36 IST

\Sonu Sood IAS Scholarship (Sambhavam) is collaborating with Vijayawada-based Sarat Chandra IAS Academy to provide free online coaching for UPSC civil services examinations to aspiring civil servants. The scholarships will be jointly sponsored by Sood Charity Foundation and Diya Foundation.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the academy’s managing director Sarat Chandra said that over two lakh students from across the country had applied for financial assistance. “We feel happy and grateful to Mr. Sonu Sood for putting trust in our academy’s coaching ability at the national-level,” said Mr. Sarat Chandra.

To select beneficiaries of the scholarships, the academy conducted an online exam in two phases and each round saw over one lakh students from across the country attempting it, using the Sarat Chandra IAS Academy mobile application. The students were asked to brush up their knowledge in social studies textbooks of Classes VI to X, besides current affairs in the last three months.

“The names of the selected students will be announced in the next few days,” he said.

Stating that the actor’s generosity had come as a boon for many aspiring students from economically backward sections who otherwise cannot afford the coaching fee, Mr. Sarat Chandra said that besides offering offline coaching in Vijayawada, the academy also imparts online coaching in Hindi and English medium. “We have expert faculty comprising retired and serving IAS officers who share strategies with the students to crack the exams,” he said.