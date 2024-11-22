ADVERTISEMENT

Sons, daughter inflict severe injuries on man for ‘neglecting their marriages’

Published - November 22, 2024 06:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A man suffered severe injuries at the hands of his two sons and daughter at Gonegandla mandal headquarters in Kurnool district on Friday. An altercation broke out between the family members due to the father’s dissatisfaction with the familial situation, which was attributed to his children’s delayed wedding arrangements.

Couples Mantharaju and Adilakshmi have two sons and two daughters, of whom the eldest daughter is already married, while the remaining three children are yet to tie the knot. The family has been living separately for some time due to the Mantharaju’s lack of support in facilitating their marriages, which the children believed was negatively affecting their relationships.

On November 22 (Friday) morning, the father approached the children at their home to discuss some matters. The sons, Nilakantha and Jagdish, along with their sister Devi, took him to their shop, where they threw chilli powder into his eyes and fractured his legs, leaving him severely injured.

Upon hearing distressing screams from the premises, bystanders intervened, and he was swiftly transported to the local government hospital for treatment and later shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital for critical care.

