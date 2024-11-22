 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Sons, daughter inflict severe injuries on man for ‘neglecting their marriages’

Published - November 22, 2024 06:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A man suffered severe injuries at the hands of his two sons and daughter at Gonegandla mandal headquarters in Kurnool district on Friday. An altercation broke out between the family members due to the father’s dissatisfaction with the familial situation, which was attributed to his children’s delayed wedding arrangements.

Couples Mantharaju and Adilakshmi have two sons and two daughters, of whom the eldest daughter is already married, while the remaining three children are yet to tie the knot. The family has been living separately for some time due to the Mantharaju’s lack of support in facilitating their marriages, which the children believed was negatively affecting their relationships.

On November 22 (Friday) morning, the father approached the children at their home to discuss some matters. The sons, Nilakantha and Jagdish, along with their sister Devi, took him to their shop, where they threw chilli powder into his eyes and fractured his legs, leaving him severely injured.

Upon hearing distressing screams from the premises, bystanders intervened, and he was swiftly transported to the local government hospital for treatment and later shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital for critical care.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Kurnool / Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.