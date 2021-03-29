Son of the soil pilots the first flight to Kurnool

KURNOOL

It is a great homecoming and there cannot be a more satisfying moment, says Veera

Veera, an experienced commercial pilot who was born and brought up in Kurnool, flew the flight from Bengaluru that was the first to land at the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport at Orvakal in the district on Sunday.

IndiGo flight 6E7911 landed at the Orvakal airport at 10.10 a.m. amid rousing reception from Ministers, MLAs, and district officials.

The most jubilant and satisfied persons was Mr. Veera, who could not stop from sharing his excitement. When greeted by the officials and politicians, he said it was a great homecoming.

Mr. Veera said the crew and the passengers were given sweet packets and saplings on the occasion.

Hailing from Shantinagar, an area in Kurnool district that borders Mahabubnagar in Telangana, Mr. Veera had spent his childhood and student days in Kurnool.

He later went on to become a pilot 15 years ago and flew to several destinations.

“But flying the first flight to the city where I grew up is a thrilling and satisfying experience,” he said, and thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for developing the airport.

“I will remember the flights from Bengaluru to Kurnool and Kurnool to Visakhapatnam forever as sweet memories,” he told Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, who was present on the occasion.