Son of slain woman SI donates salary to Police Dept., CMRF

Dinesh Patnaik, a junior assistant in Kakinada Collectorate, has donated his one month’s salary to the Police Department and to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

He was given the job on compassionate grounds as his mother, Karanam Vijaya Kumari, a Sub-Inspector died in service. Mr. Dinesh met East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and handed over cheque for ₹12,500 as a token gesture to the police personnel who were serving during the lockdown.

‘Morale boost’

DGP D. Gautam Sawang praised Mr. Dinesh for his gesture. “The affection being showed by the people will give a morale boost to the police personnel who are serving during the pandemic,” he said.

“My salutations to the true heart, who want to give back to the police. I will speak to Mr. Dinesh personally,” Mr. Sawang said.

A few days ago, the DGP gave a pat to Lokamani, a Class-IV employee of a private school, who offered soft drinks to the policemen at a picket in Tuni in East Godavari district. The Tuni police responded equally and honoured the woman by offering her a saree, medicines and groceries.

“Vijaya Kumari had served the department for about 33 years in different capacities. From the rank of a constable, she elevated to the rank of SI. The government offered job to Mr. Dinesh on compassionate grounds,” the SP said.

East Godavari Additional SP (Operations) Arif Hafeez, Additional SP (Administration) K. Kumar, Special Branch DSPs M. Ambika Prasad and S. Murali Mohan and others lauded the gesture.