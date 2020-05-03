Andhra Pradesh

Son of slain woman SI donates salary to Police Dept., CMRF

Dinesh Patnaik handing over a cheque to East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi at Kakinada.

Dinesh Patnaik handing over a cheque to East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi at Kakinada.  

DGP praises Dinesh Patnaik for the gesture

Dinesh Patnaik, a junior assistant in Kakinada Collectorate, has donated his one month’s salary to the Police Department and to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

He was given the job on compassionate grounds as his mother, Karanam Vijaya Kumari, a Sub-Inspector died in service. Mr. Dinesh met East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and handed over cheque for ₹12,500 as a token gesture to the police personnel who were serving during the lockdown.

‘Morale boost’

DGP D. Gautam Sawang praised Mr. Dinesh for his gesture. “The affection being showed by the people will give a morale boost to the police personnel who are serving during the pandemic,” he said.

“My salutations to the true heart, who want to give back to the police. I will speak to Mr. Dinesh personally,” Mr. Sawang said.

A few days ago, the DGP gave a pat to Lokamani, a Class-IV employee of a private school, who offered soft drinks to the policemen at a picket in Tuni in East Godavari district. The Tuni police responded equally and honoured the woman by offering her a saree, medicines and groceries.

“Vijaya Kumari had served the department for about 33 years in different capacities. From the rank of a constable, she elevated to the rank of SI. The government offered job to Mr. Dinesh on compassionate grounds,” the SP said.

East Godavari Additional SP (Operations) Arif Hafeez, Additional SP (Administration) K. Kumar, Special Branch DSPs M. Ambika Prasad and S. Murali Mohan and others lauded the gesture.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 11:24:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/son-of-slain-woman-si-donates-salary-to-police-dept-cmrf/article31496055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY