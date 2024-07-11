Son kills mother for not giving money to buy liquor at Vaddugandla

Angajalam Mahesh (28) reportedly killed his mother Lakshmamma (58) by smashing her head with a pestle when she refused to give him money for buying liquor. The incident was reported at Vaddugandla village of Panyam Assembly constituency in Kurnool district on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with his mother and relatives, demanding money from them. On Thursday morning, Mahesh had an argument with Lakshmamma, after the latter was seen with some money. After a clash between the two, the son picked up a pestle and fatally attacked the woman, killing her on the spot.

The Panyam police rushed to the spot and registered a case following a complaint from the deceased’s husband. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Panyam for autopsy.

