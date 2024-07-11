GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Son kills mother for not giving money to buy liquor at Vaddugandla

Published - July 11, 2024 06:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Angajalam Mahesh (28) reportedly killed his mother Lakshmamma (58) by smashing her head with a pestle when she refused to give him money for buying liquor. The incident was reported at Vaddugandla village of Panyam Assembly constituency in Kurnool district on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with his mother and relatives, demanding money from them. On Thursday morning, Mahesh had an argument with Lakshmamma, after the latter was seen with some money. After a clash between the two, the son picked up a pestle and fatally attacked the woman, killing her on the spot.

The Panyam police rushed to the spot and registered a case following a complaint from the deceased’s husband. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Panyam for autopsy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.