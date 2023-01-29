Son dies, woman admitted to hospital after they consume poison outside police station

January 29, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - BANAGANAPALLE (NANDYAL DISTRICT)

Two persons, K. Guramma and her son Dastagiri, consumed poison outside the Banaganapalle Rural Police Station on Friday night, allegedly because Sub-Inspector of Police Sivasankar Naik had used derogatory language while questioning them in a civil case pertaining to recovery of loan.

While Dastagiri died at the government hospital the same night, Ms. Guramma was rushed to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment.

A case was registered against Mr. Sivasankar Naik and nine others.

Giving details of the case, Circle Inspector Subbarayudu said Guramma and Dastagiri had given ₹50,000 loan to Bojjanna of their village some years ago. As Bojjanna had died without repaying the loan, the village elders spoke to his family members and settled 50% of the outstanding amount. As Bojjanna had availed of loans from many people, the village elders ensured that all of them were repaid 50% of the amount lent.

But when Guramma and Dastagiri took to task Bojjanna’s wife, she lodged a police complaint against them.

Acting on the complaint, Mr. Sivasankar Naik summoned all of them to the police station, where he allegedly used derogatory and harsh language. Perturbed over the development, Dastagiri and Gurramma consumed poison outside the police station building at 8 p.m.

“While Dastagiri fell unconscious and breathed his last at the government hospital in the night, Guramma was sent to the Kurnool Government General Hospital. She is recovering,” said Mr. Subbarayudu.

The victims’ relatives, along with former MLA B.C. Janardhan Reddy, staged a protest in front of the police station demanding suspension of Mr. Sivasankar Naik.

The Sub-Inspector was transferred to Vacancy Reserve. After a post mortem examination, the body of Dastagiri was handed over to the family members on Saturday afternoon.

