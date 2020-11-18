Somu’s statements on Nandyal suicide case misinterpreted: BJP

‘He wanted people of all communities to be treated equally’

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has said that the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party are misinterpreting the statements of BJP State president Somu Veerraju on the suicide by Abdul Salaam and his family members in Nadyal.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr. Raju said Mr. Veerraju had welcomed the arrest of the policemen, who had allegedly driven the victims to take the extreme step and wanted that people of all communities be treated equally.

Asking the ruling and Opposition parties not to indulge in ‘vote bank politics’, Mr. Veerraju had sought punishment for the culprits, irrespective of their position or political affiliations. His statements were being projected by the ruling and Opposition parties as though he had spoken against a particular community, Mr. Raju said.

Polavaram project

Mr. Raju recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted early completion of the Polavaram project in 2014. He said the TDP government resorted to corruption and failed to complete the project on time. The YSRCP, after coming to power, could not hasten the pace of construction due to various reasons, he said.