Andhra Pradesh

Somu Veerraju’s term as MLC ends

BJP State president Somu Veerraju’s six-year term as a Member of the Legislative Council expired on Monday.

Mr. Veerraju thanked his party, as well as the YSRCP, TDP and others for extending cooperation in his fight for solving people’s problems.

In a press release, Mr. Veerraju recalled that he supported the governments whenever they did something good for the people but opposed them and fought them both in and outside the House over policies that were not in people’s best interests.

The BJP veteran said he was happy over getting an opportunity to protest injustices done to the poor and getting certain things going in their favour, and in getting issues related to public health and various other sectors sorted out.

He also said he had exposed the shortcomings in the government’s COVID containment measures, keeping the public interest in view.

