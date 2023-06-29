ADVERTISEMENT

Somu Veerraju writes letter to CM about rice distribution 

June 29, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a letter to CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 29, insisted that the State government should change its attitude and adhere to the relevant guidelines laid down by the Centre.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP State President Somu Veerraju. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded that the vehicles in which rice is being distributed by the Andhra Pradesh government at the doorsteps of ration card holders should display signs making clear that the scheme is sponsored by the Central government.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 29, insisted that the State government should change its attitude and adhere to the relevant guidelines laid down by the Centre.

Rice being distributed free of cost to beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act in Andhra Pradesh  

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, boards should be set up to make it clear that the free rice is being provided to the poor by the Central government. But, in Andhra Pradesh, people are not aware of that fact,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The State government should, therefore, put up display boards on the said vehicles as directed by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, he said.

