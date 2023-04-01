Somu Veerraju ‘warns’ State government against attacks on leaders of opposition parties 

April 01, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) BJP president Somu Veerraju ‘warned’ the State government against letting attacks like the one that took place on the party’s national secretary Y. Satya Kumar on March 31 to repeat. He demanded that the government should arrest those who tried to assault Mr. Satya Kumar and beat up his followers as per a plan in the presence of police near Mandadam village in Guntur district.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said the attack was an act of cowardice allegedly by YSR Congress Party activists and it was nothing but an attempt to murder that should be dealt with sternly.

He said A.P. BJP has sent a detailed report to its high command, and reiterated that the party was committed to development of Amaravati as the capital city.

As far as the proposed shifting of High Court was concerned, Mr. Veerraju said BJP would indeed like to have it established in Kurnool. He pointed out that the BJP had included it in its 2014 election manifesto.

If the State government makes a written proposal for shifting the High Court to Kurnool, the Centre will certainly oblige in tune with the party’s known stand. However, the State has so far not done that as it knew the very idea of three capitals was a political game plan that would never materialise, the A.P. BJP chief added.