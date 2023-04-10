HamberMenu
Somu Veerraju urges Centre to ensure strict implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Andhra Pradesh 

BJP leaders pointed out that 10 lakh houses were sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh during the TDP tenure in the State under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

April 10, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
BJP State president Somu Veerraju and general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy submitted a representation to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Sunday.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy submitted a representation to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju and general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on April 9 and appealed to the latter to hold the State government accountable for completing the construction of only 30,000 of the 10 lakh houses sanctioned by the Centre when M. Venkaiah Naidu was the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Urban Development.

In a representation submitted to Mr. Puri, the BJP leaders pointed out that 10 lakh houses were sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh during the TDP tenure in the State under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

However, the then government could complete only 30,000 houses, despite the Central Government giving subsidies. On its part, the State Government had sanctioned 20 lakh houses and only six lakh houses were under construction. 

The BJP leaders requested Mr. Puri to monitor the implementation of the PMAY so that responsibility for its tardy progress could be fixed on the departments and the officials concerned.

