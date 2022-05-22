Somu Veerraju to visit Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts on May 23 and 24

BJP State president Somu Veerraju will conduct review meetings in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on May 23 and 24 (Monday and Tuesday).

Mr. Veerraju will interact with the party leaders and activists at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Monday, according party Uttarandhra Development Committee chairman and former MLA Gadde Babu Rao.

In Srikakulam district, Mr. Veerraju will listen to the grievances of the Vamsadhara project displaced families and stage a protest on their behalf at Hiramandalam on Tuesday, according to party district president Attada Ravi Babji.

During his visit a month ago, the project displaced families had told him that they were facing many ordeals due to non-implementation of welfare measures for them.