Somu Veerraju to participate in BJP national office- bearers’ meeting in Delhi on January 16 

January 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju is leaving for New Delhi on Sunday to participate in the party’s two-day national office-bearers’ meeting beginning January 16. He will also be calling on a few Union Ministers during his stay there, according to a press release.

Mr. Veerraju’s interactions with the party’s top brass comes in the backdrop of intense speculation over the fate of the alliance with Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the growing discord with his predecessor and present national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Mr. Lakshminaryana has been unhappy with the manner in which Mr. Veerraju is handling the party’s affairs vis-a-vis its alliance with the JSP, and for keeping him in the dark with regard to important decisions.

The growing discord between the two leaders reached a stage where BJP national organising secretary Shiv Prakash spoke to Mr. Lakshminarayana and promised to sort out the issues raised by him.

On the other hand, JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s statement that he might wage a lone battle in 2024 if the situation warrants clearly indicates that some serious differences have crept into the alliance.

This is in the context of his recent deliberations with TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Kalyan had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam in November last. What transpired between them was obviously kept under wraps.