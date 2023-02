February 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju is reaching Kurnool on February 6 morning as part of a four-day tour of the Rayalaseema region.

On Monday, he will campaign on behalf of the party’s candidate for MLC election N. Raghavendra in Kurnool along with MLC P.V.N. Madhav.

Mr. Raghavendra is being fielded as the BJP candidate from the Rayalaseema West Graduates’ Constituency. Mr. Veerraju will also address the cadres who were assigned the election responsibility.