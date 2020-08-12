Somu Veerraju takes charge as BJP State president

BJP cadres garlanding Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

12 August 2020 00:52 IST

‘The party alone can fill the political vacuum in A.P.’

Somu Veerraju took charge as the BJP State president here a programme here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he exuded confidence that the BJP-JSP combine would form the government in 2024.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Appropriate alternative’

Describing the YSRCP and the TDP as the family-centric parties, Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP was the ‘appropriate alternative’ for the people now.

“Ours is a national party, not a family-centric one. The BJP alone can fill the political vacuum in the State. We have a strong agenda keeping the nation in mind,” he said.

Stating that his top priority would be to help the party come to power in Andhra Pradesh and utilise the human resources for the development of the State, he said the BJP has the responsibility to develop the State and it will ensure that the fruits of development reach the common man. Considering the political circumstances in the State, the BJP will proceed with a mission and fill the political vacuum, he added.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, party in-charge for A.P. affairs Sunil Deodhar, D. Purandeswari, MLC P.V.N. Madhav were present on the occasion.