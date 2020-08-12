Somu Veerraju takes charge as BJP State president

Somu Veerraju took charge as the BJP State president here a programme here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he exuded confidence that the BJP-JSP combine would form the government in 2024.
‘Appropriate alternative’
Describing the YSRCP and the TDP as the family-centric parties, Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP was the ‘appropriate alternative’ for the people now.
“Ours is a national party, not a family-centric one. The BJP alone can fill the political vacuum in the State. We have a strong agenda keeping the nation in mind,” he said.
Stating that his top priority would be to help the party come to power in Andhra Pradesh and utilise the human resources for the development of the State, he said the BJP has the responsibility to develop the State and it will ensure that the fruits of development reach the common man. Considering the political circumstances in the State, the BJP will proceed with a mission and fill the political vacuum, he added.
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, party in-charge for A.P. affairs Sunil Deodhar, D. Purandeswari, MLC P.V.N. Madhav were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath