Somu Veerraju sees BJP-JSP win in 2024 polls

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 00:25 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will gain power in the State in the 2024 general elections.

He felicitated corporator candidates, who had won the civic elections in the past on behalf of the party, at the party office here on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Veerrarju said that this time the BJP-JSP combine would win the forthcoming GVMC elections. He recalled that NTR had won the hearts of the people with his tour in 1982. Though the Congress wave was sweeping across the nation, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the TDP had won in the and became the Opposition party at the Centre, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the BJP was not afraid of the politics of ‘back stabbing.’ Money has become the mainstay of politics and the BJP-JSP combine would put an end to such trends, he said.