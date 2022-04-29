Somu Veerraju meets Union Minister

April 29, 2022 18:17 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju met Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Dairy Development L. Murugan and discussed the steps needed to give a fillip to aqua exports and dairy sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Murugan arrived in the city on Thursday night to participate in the BJP’s coastal zone meeting in Guntur on Friday.

Mr. Veerraju emphasised the need to give wide publicity to various welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government in Andhra Pradesh.