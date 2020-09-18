Somu Veerraju, Kanna put under house arrest

VIJAYAWADA

18 September 2020 05:59 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and his predecessor Kanna Lakshminarayana were kept under house arrest at Tadepalli and Guntur respectively as they got ready to go to Amalapuram to protest against the ‘attacks on Hindu temples’, particularly the burning down of the chariot of the Antarvedi temple.

Mr. Veerraju gave the call for ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ on September 18 to stage a protest there in view of the restrictions imposed at Antarvedi.

The police confined the leaders to their houses on the ground due to the ban on mass gatherings because of prevalence of COVID and likelihood of a law and order problem.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Veerraju said the confinement of the BJP cadres to houses was nothing but an act of suppression of peaceful protests.