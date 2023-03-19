HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Somu Veerraju for immediate payment of compensation for crop losses

March 19, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president Somu Veerraju. File.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju. File. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Saturday demanded that the government should immediately pay compensation in cash to the large number of farmers whose crops were destroyed by untimely rains and gales that lashed many parts of the State in the last few days.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Veerraju said agriculture and horticulture crops in about two lakh acres were damaged by the rains and there were deaths of cattle too. He wanted the loss to be assessed without any inordinate delay, and pointed out that chilli farmers incurred a major loss in Guntur and NTR districts.

Tobacco, groundnut, turmeric and banana were damaged in ASR, Manyam, Bapatla, Nellore, Ongole, Vizianagaram and some other districts. Besides, papaya and maize crops were damaged in the Palnadu area.

Farmers in Krishna, Eluru and East and West Godavari districts also suffered substantial losses. The government should provide them urgent relief, lest they should sink into massive debts, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.