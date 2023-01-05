Somu Veerraju deplores curbs on Naidu’s Kuppam tour

January 05, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has faulted the police for imposing curbs on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Kuppam citing the G.O. issued on Tuesday banning meetings and roadshows on the State and national highways and on municipal and panchayat roads.

“There seem to be some ulterior motives. It is not correct to prevent Mr. Naidu, who is MLA Kuppam, from reaching out to the masses on the pretext that public meetings on roads and roadsides / margins are prohibited,” Mr. Veerraju said in a release on Wednesday.

Mr. Veerraju said stones were pelted on Amit Shah’s convoy during his Tirumala visit in 2018 when he was BJP national president. Protests were staged and black balloons were released during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2019. Both these incidents had taken place during the TDP term, he said.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government was resorting to similar actions as the opposition parties sought to expose its failures, the BJP leader said, and added that it was highly objectionable.

Mr. Veerraju alleged that the TDP and the YSRCP were anti-democratic parties driven by family interests.