Somu Veerraju demands White Paper on lands allotted to industries in Andhra Pradesh since 2014 

November 21, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the State government should release a White Paper on the land allotments made to industries in the last eight-and-a-half years and the number of industries which did not go into production and the reasons thereof.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 21 (Monday), Mr. Veerraju alleged that there were several cases of encroachment of lands that were allotted to industries and that those who occupied the lands included the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

“Many entrepreneurs who came forward to set up their units in the State are going back due to land-related issues. The government should publish a White Paper to allay the apprehensions of the people, especially prospective investors,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Mr. Veerraju insisted that the State government should contribute to speedy development of the industrial corridors by giving the necessary clearances to industries through single window system.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders, who had vested interests in various projects, were resorting to extortion from the contractors, thereby causing the works to be inordinately delayed or dropped altogether.

“If Andhra Pradesh is to overcome the economic slump, it should focus on industrial development and make the necessary interventions wherever required,” he added.