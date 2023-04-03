Somu Veerraju demands free sand, tension prevails as police prevent him from entering into a sand reach in Amaravati

April 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

Tension prevailed in Palnadu district as the police prevented the BJP A.P. president Somu Veerraju and his followers while they were visiting the alleged illegal sand mining activities at Vykuntapuram in Amaravati mandal on Monday. The BJP A.P. president alleged that the police were supporting the sand mafia in the district and hence they did not allow him to visit the sand reaches there.

Mr. Veerraju further accused that the police placed their vehicles before the BJP convey in which he himself along with the district and state party leaders and cadre were going to the sand reaches. Addressing the media, Mr. Veerraju demanded that the existing Sand Policy should be abolished by the State government, since it is anti-public and pro-corporate. He explained that the government should provide the sand to the public at free of cost, instead of charging heavy fee like seigniorage and others.

He warned that if the police and government stop them like this, then the BJP will take a state level protest against the sand policy. He said that since there are irregularities and illegal sand excavation is being done by the ruling party leaders, the police stopped the BJP leaders. He alleged that the excavation in the Krishna River has been done by the private companies by deploying the heavy machineries, violating the orders of Green Tribunal.

