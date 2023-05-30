Somu Veerraju dares YSRCP, TDP for debate on development in Andhra Pradesh  

May 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dared the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for a debate on development that took place in Andhra Pradesh during the tenure of the NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing the media here on May 30 (Tuesday), BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju said that the political parties in the State were ignoring the developments that couldn’t have been possible without the support of the BJP-led government at the Centre. “Instead of acknowledging it, they are resorting to mudslinging, fearing that the BJP would consolidate its position in Andhra Pradesh. The opposition parties are worried about their political future,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The BJP leader sought to know the reasons for the TIDCO houses were not handed over to the beneficiaries. “The Central government is sanctioning funds to the State under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, but the YSRCP government is calling it Aarogyasri. The Central government’s assistance in setting up medical colleges in the State is being used for personal campaigns. The YSRCP government is not disclosing the Central government’s role in setting up the medical colleges,” said Mr. Veerraju.

He said that the previous TDP and present YSRCP governments should spell out their role in the development of industries in Andhra Pradesh in the last nine years.

“Both the TDP and YSRCP utilised the Central funds and programmes. But they never let the people know about the Central government’s role,” said Mr. Veerraju, adding that the TDP and YSRCP should come for an open debate on the development in the State.

BJP State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others were present.

