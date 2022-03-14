Somu Veerraju conveys good wishes to Pawan on JSP formation day  

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju conveyed his good wishes to Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of the ninth formation day celebrations of his Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Monday.

Mr. Veerraju, in a press release, said that the JSP was playing a constructive role in Andhra Pradesh politics and it deserved all praise for fighting against the injustices being meted to the people.