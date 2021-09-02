Somu Veerraju conveys B-Day wishes to Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada

02 September 2021 14:11 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju conveyed 50th birthday greetings to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan through Twitter.

In his message, Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Kalyan is making sincere efforts to strengthen the BJP-Jana Sena alliance in order to make it a formidable force.

Mr. Kalyan is continuously raising people's issues and working for them wholeheartedly, the A.P. BJP chief said in his tweet in Telugu.

