Somu Veerraju calls on Kiran Kumar Reddy in Delhi 

April 09, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who joined the party on April 7, met in New Delhi on Saturday. The duo exchanged their views on ways to strengthen BJP as it prepares for the final electoral battle with YSR Congress Party next year.

Mr. Veerraju was to be with Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy at the time of his joining the BJP on Friday but could not make it due to some preoccupations.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy’s entry into BJP is expected to give it a boost as he had a fairly long stint in politics and brings to the table his rich experience as Chief Minister of the unified Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Mr. Veerraju has a slew of meetings lined up with his party’s top leaders and some Union Ministers in the coming two days in the national capital.

His tour assumes significance in the context of the extensive deliberations which Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had with BJP national president J.P. Nadda and AP BJP in-charge and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan four days ago.