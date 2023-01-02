HamberMenu
Somu Veerraju blames ‘organisers’ for deaths in stampede in Guntur

The TDP is to be largely blamed for the tragedy as its cadres were actively involved in distribution of clothes and gifts to women at the programme, says the BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president

January 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has said that the stampede in which three women died at an event organised by Vuyyuru Foundation in Guntur on January 1 (Sunday) was due to the ‘failure of the organisers’. 

In a video message to the media, Mr. Veerraju said ‘insatiable appetite for power’ would lead to such unfortunate incidents, suggesting that the TDP was to be largely blamed for the tragedy as the party cadres were ‘actively involved’ in the distribution of clothes and gifts to women, while N. Chandrababu Naidu was the chief guest. 

At least now, the YSRCP government and the TDP should take care, lest such incidents would recur. People’s lives cannot be endangered in this manner, he said. 

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, in a press release, said that it was sad that people’s lives were lost in the incident. 

He insisted that the police and organisers should make fail-proof arrangements for such programmes.

