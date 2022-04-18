Somu Veerraju alleges diversion of Swachh Bharat funds 

BJP State president Somu Veerraju cleans the Puskar Ghatt at Krishna Lanka as part of the ‘Swacha Bharat’, programme in Vijayawada on April 18 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BJP State president Somu Veerraju participated in a Swachh Bharat program on the banks of the river Krishna here on Monday.

On the occasion, he said the Central government was giving funds to all States for implementing Swachh Bharat but in Andhra Pradesh (AP), funds are diverted for other purposes.

In fact, both the YSR Congress government and its predecessor have misused the funds meant to be spent on the Swachh Bharat program.

Cities and towns were supposed to be spruced up into clean, beautiful places but the objective of Swachh Bharat was defeated due to the diversion of funds.

He pointed out that the Centre was giving ₹1,000 crore to A.P. every year under the program.

Mr. Veerraju said while the Centre was providing ₹32,000 crore for the construction of houses for the weaker sections, the State government was imposing a tax on houses being built instead of creating the basic infrastructure.

The State should explain for the misuse of funds, he demanded.

Party leaders V. Suryanarayana, B. Sriram, D. Umamaheswara Raju and Y. Ravi Choudhary were among those present.